Isaias to bring heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to Delaware Tuesday

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to churn in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Kent and Sussex counties and a Tropical Storm Watch for New Castle County as Delaware braces for the storm’s approach.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest update has Isaias working its way up the Atlantic coast - moving away from Florida. Monday morning the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles-per-hour and was moving north at 9 miles-per-hour.

“The latest advisory does now forecast it to reach hurricane strength during the day today before it makes landfall in the Carolinas late this evening,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan O’Brien.

O'Brien says after it makes landfall Monday night, the winds should slowly start to weaken back to tropical storm strength.

He says Tuesday is going to be the main impact day for this storm in Delaware.

“It’s basically going to be a combination of heavy rain and gusty winds. The rain is probably the biggest concern with this storm. It certainly looks like the northern portion of the state is going to see the highest rainfall totals; New Castle County could see upwards of 4 inches - 4 to 6 inches of rain.”

O’Brien says wind and flooding will be the main problems at Delaware beaches Tuesday. He says sustained winds could be between 45 and 50 miles-per-hour for a time period tomorrow with gusts probable between 60 and 75 miles-per hour.

He says the bulk of the moisture from Isaias will wrap around from the west side, which is why the northern part of the First State will see the heaviest rainfall.

O’Brien says minor to moderate coastal flooding is predicted at area beaches. A flash flood warning remains in effect for the entire state through Tuesday night.