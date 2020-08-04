Isaias battering Delaware with heavy rain, high winds and tornado warnings

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to batter states along the East Coast today - including Delaware.

The storm made landfall in the Carolina’s overnight as a Category 1 hurricane.

Bands of heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 60- to-75-miles-per-hour are expected for much of the day today in Delaware, according to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) community relations coordinator Jeff Sands.

“I just think everybody needs to be very vigilant today. This is a serious storm," said Sands. "I get it that it bounces back and forth between a Category 1 and a tropical storm. But we're looking at some pretty significant conditions today. So if you have the option to do so - definitely hunker down and everybody stay safe.”

Sands notes the good news is the storm has picked up speed, but Delaware will still see a significant rain in a very short period of time.

He says if Isaias stays on its current track it should pass over the Chesapeake Bay rather than ride up the coast as originally thought. That means potentially life-threatening urban flooding is possible along and just west of the I-95 corridor today, as well as widespread minor to moderate river flooding along the Nanticoke River in Laurel and Seaford.

Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Director Joe Thomas says Western Sussex County needs to keep a close eye on this latest track.

“The one area that we do have to keep an eye on for the Chesapeake Bay is the Nanticoke River, which feeds into Seaford and also feeds into Laurel and Bridgeville; so those areas we’re keeping an eye on as well," said Thomas. "We’re not advising anything different (for those residents) - they just need to keep an eye on things. Most of those folks that live there close to the River - they know what to expect.”

Thomas adds there could also be some flooding today in the back Bays in Sussex County, but he says the flooding will be short-lived.

High winds and downed power lines are also possible. If you see any, call your local utility company immediately.