Interactive website commemorates Women's Suffrage Centennial in DE

The First State is ready to mark the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in 2020.

The Delaware Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee recently launched a website to inform and educate about the Suffrage Movement in Delaware and beyond.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee operations coordinator Sarah Granda.

“The website was pretty much created from scratch. And we wanted to make sure that it was inclusive of all people. So we created a section for history, which has the general history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, as well as specifics to Delaware - because there are very prominent women from Delaware who have made such huge steps for the Women’s Suffrage Movement,” said Sarah Granda - the operations coordinator of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee. She notes one of those prominent women was Wilmington native Mabel Vernon.

She adds that the website includes interactive quizzes for children and adults, reading lists for people of all ages and lesson plans for teachers and students. The Delaware Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee will also host events throughout the upcoming year.

“My favorite part about the website is under the educational section, we actually were able to create interactive quizzes for children and adults, as well as added in lesson plans for teachers and parents to print off and allow them to be very interactive with their kids and their students and helping expand their knowledge,” Granda said.





Granda says the ultimate goal of the website is to educate the next generation and ensure Delawareans understand what it took and how long it took for women to win the right to vote.

The Delaware Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee will also host events throughout the upcoming year, including a march. It's also working on creating a monument to be dedicated to the women and men who fought for the ratification of the 19th Amendment.