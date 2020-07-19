Incumbent Milford School Board candidate faces challenger in election

Rony Baltazar-Lopez was the first latino and one of the youngest school board members on the Milford School District Board of Education.

He was appointed to the board last year to fill a vacated spot. He now seeks a full five year term on the board in the upcoming election.

Baltazar-Lopez faces a challenger in the election, Scott Willey, a construction company owner. Willey did not respond with availability for an interview.

Here is the full interview with Baltazar-Lopez:

Listen to the full interview with Rony Baltazar-Lopez

Adults in the Milford School District can vote in the school board election on Tuesday from 7am to 8pm at Milford High School and Evelyn Morris Elementary. Those voting absentee must deliver their ballots to the election office by 8pmm on election day.

Voters must bring a photo ID with them to the polling place.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.