Impending winter storm changes school plans in First State

The wintry weather anticipated across the state is prompting several school districts to shift their plans for Thursday.

In New Castle County, Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, New Castle County Vo-Tech and Red Clay School Districts are all shifting to remote learning. Colonial is operating on a one-hour delay.

In central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Lake Forest, Milford, Polytech and Smyrna School Districts have shut down in-person learning and will operate virtually.

In Sussex County, Delmar, Seaford, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge are moving to remote learning today. Cape Henlopen, Laurel and Indian River are closed - no remote learning.

Delaware State University is closing all its locations Thursday and will work and hold all classes remotely. Essential personnel are required to report for their normal schedules as designated by immediate supervisors.

The University of Delaware is suspending on-campus, in-person classes on its Newark campus today. Students should wait to hear from professors whether these classes will pivot to virtual format. Virtual activities, including online classes, proceed as scheduled.

Municipal offices in Newark, along with the Alderman’s Court will be closed Thursday.

Government offices in New Castle County will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, as will State of Delaware court facilities in New Castle County.













