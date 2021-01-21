ILC Dover moves to UD's STAR Campus

ILC Dover moved part of its operation to the University of Delaware's STAR Campus in Newark.

The decades old central Delaware-based engineering company that supplied NASA with spacesuits for the Apollo missions relocated its corporate offices from its production site in Frederica.

ILC Dover President and CEO Fran DiNuzzo says growth at that site created a need for more room for production and engineering.

He says the company chose to move the offices to the STAR campus because of access to airports, and to strengthen ILC Dover’s relationship with the university.

“With the expansion here on the STAR campus of the life sciences portion and health sciences portion of the University of Delaware—which really aligns with our move to grow our pharmaceutical and our life science business,” said DiNuzzo. “It was just a really nice fit for us.”

ILC Dover’s main focus is manufacturing its single-use technology for the pharma and biopharma industries. DiNuzzo says the company sees room for growth, both organically and through acquisition, on that front. He adds the company’s focus of late is getting its pharmaceutical products to vaccine distributors and replenishing the nation’s drug supply.

“General drug supplies have been depleted a little bit over the last year as people were focused on the virus,” said DiNuzzo. “As people stopped going to hospitals and stopped taking drugs, production ramped back, and those productions are starting to ramp back up again. So a lot of our focus is there.”

ILC Dover is leasing the top floor of the tower at STAR campus. DiNuzzo says it has room for between 40 and 50 employees.