How The Financial Crisis Of 2008 Appeared In The GameStop Trading Frenzy

Just how big a policy shift is the U.S. making on Yemen? Last week, President Biden announced he is ending support for Saudi Arabia and its intervention in Yemen.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This war has to end. And to underscore our commitment, we're ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales.

KELLY: Biden called the war a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe. And on that point, there is little dissent. The United Nations says more than 80% of Yemen's population is starving.

Well, we want to bring in Shireen Al-Adeimi, assistant professor at Michigan State University. She has been advocating for an end to the war in her birth country of Yemen since 2015.

Professor Al-Adeimi, thanks for joining us.

SHIREEN AL-ADEIMI: Thanks so much for having me.

KELLY: What was your top-line reaction when you heard those words from Joe Biden, the U.S. reversing its support for intervention in Yemen?

AL-ADEIMI: Honestly, I cried, and I did because it's been a long six years of waiting to hear from the U.S. president that specifically U.S. complicity in this war is going to end. And then right after that, I started to want to know more about it. And I let myself get a little skeptical and waited for the official announcement. But I was relieved, I think, more than anything.

KELLY: The U.S. has played a role here that has involved billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has been leading the fight in Yemen against the Houthis - Iranian-backed rebels. It is a complicated conflict - but safe to say that U.S. arms sales and other support have helped to fuel it. And I want to just note the irony here that the U.S. got involved in this back in 2015 when Joe Biden was vice president.

AL-ADEIMI: That's right. So this is why it was difficult because for the first couple of years when we were advocating for an end to U.S. involvement in Yemen, many people weren't aware that the U.S. was involved in this way. And it's arms sales, like you mentioned, but importantly intelligence sharing. And at the time, we were refueling Saudi jets mid-air. You know, we continued to train their soldiers and their pilots, so it's really everything except for pulling the trigger. And so the U.S. has really been a major part of this war over the last six years. And it started with the Obama-Biden administration, escalated under Trump.

KELLY: Does the U.S. have the ability to end this war? - I mean, a lot of other parties involved.

AL-ADEIMI: A lot of parties involved - and this began as a civil conflict, but it, you know, escalated to an international one when Saudi Arabia began bombing with the support of the U.S. and the U.K. But, you know, I've lived through two civil wars in Yemen. No civil war in Yemen has caused this much death and destruction because when people fight one another in their own country, they don't blockade food from one another, you know, because they're all affected. They don't destroy the infrastructure like the Saudi Arabian coalition has done. You know, they don't target UNESCO World Heritage sites and so on. So I think what we're hoping for here is that if the U.S. ends its complicity, ends its involvement, and if other countries also end their involvement, then, you know, Yemenis may have a chance to negotiate among themselves and come to some sort of deal.

KELLY: I hear you saying you want the U.S. to end all involvement. But does the U.S. have any kind of constructive role to play if the ultimate goal is to end this war and the U.S. retains influence in the region?

AL-ADEIMI: I think the U.S. has the duty to provide reparations, to supply aid and to increase aid, which was cut to areas of Yemen under the Trump administration. But, you know, sadly, we weren't on the right side of history on this one. We weren't on the right side. We have caused incredible damage to Yemen and have participated in the killing of so many Yemenis, and I don't think that we've earned the right to talk about peace.

KELLY: That is Shireen Al-Adeimi, professor at Michigan State and an advocate for ending U.S. involvement in Yemen.

Thank you for joining us.

AL-ADEIMI: Thanks for having me.