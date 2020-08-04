Hometown Heroes world premiere video: Hoochi Coochi's 'Walkin''

Delaware Public Media is proud to have recently added Hometown Heroes to its program schedule in June, bringing back host Mark Rogers and his weekly deep dive into all things local music.

And this week Mark and Hometown Heroes offer a world premiere video from Hoochi Coochi.

Over the past few years, Hoochi Coochi has become one of the most in-demand bands in Delaware and the surrounding regions, thanks to its catchy songs and high energy live performances.

In 2017, Hoochi Coochi released its EP "Walkin'." So why is the Best of Delaware and Homey Award-winning band releasing a music video for the EP's title track three years later?

Hoochi Coochi frontwoman Danielle Johnson says it's about spreading a message of love, peace and togetherness. The song and video speak to a need to focus on what unites us as a society, rather than what divides us.

Johnson notes that "Walkin'" has a political message too, encouraging people to march for their rights and to take responsibility for themselves.

The video, which was shot by Color Light + Sound, features Johnson on the streets of Wilmington amidst art and images of recent protests. These socially distant shots from 2020 are interspersed with clips of historical protests and prominent figures who stood up for civil rights.

Johnson, who's also known affectionately as Brown Sug, suggests optimistically that the country is in a growing period.

The video captures this spirit of positivity in the context of an infectious groove that is simultaneously both retro and contemporary.

