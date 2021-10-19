Home heating prices expect to jump this winter

With natural gas prices rising, expect heating bills to follow suit.

With natural gas prices up more than 30 percent since the end of August, heating bills will most likely jump after November 1.

Delmarva Power and Chesapeake Utilities recently filed applications to deal with the rising natural gas prices.

Delmarva Power customers could be paying over six percent per month more in a winter month while Chesapeake Utilities customers could see an annual increase of more than six percent.

Delaware Public Advocate Drew Slater explains the reason for the rising costs.

"What we're really seeing right now it's just this tremendous demand for natural gas. I think part of that is the fact that we've reopened which is a really good thing, but supply hasn't caught up to it yet. So the hope is when supply catches up that we'll see prices that will drift lower. We were at historic lows for natural gas prices, and so I don't know that we're going to see historic lows again."

Slater notes there are ways to keep prices down, like turning the thermostat down a few degrees when you’re not home, caulking around windows, adding insulation or weather stripping, opening blinds on sunny days, and closing vents in unused areas could help limit those increases.

Slater says there’s also financial assistance available to those who struggle to pay their bills.

"That's available whether it's through the LIHEAP program from the Catholic charities or the crisis assistance funds also from the Catholic charities and there's also funding available through Energize Delaware for COVID-19 related relief."

Customers again can expect to see heating bills rise after November 1.