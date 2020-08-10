Delaware Public Media

Historic Hockessin Colored School to become center for diversity and inclusion under new agreement

By 49 minutes ago
  • Hockessin Colored School #107, significant to the history of school desegregation, will be preserved under a new agreement
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Hockessin Colored School #107, significant to the history of school desegregation, will be preserved under a new agreement
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Former students of Hockessin Colored School #107 and elected officials celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the preservation of the old school
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Former students of Hockessin Colored School #107 and elected officials celebrate the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the preservation of the old school
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer (center) and U.S. Senator Chris Coons (right) talk with community members following the agreement signing event
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer (center) and U.S. Senator Chris Coons (right) talk with community members following the agreement signing event
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester talks with former students of #107 following an agreement signing event
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester talks with former students of #107 following an agreement signing event
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
  • View Slideshow 5 of 5
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Plans to give a former segregated school in Hockessin new life as a center for diversity and inclusion took a step forward Monday. 


New Castle County has agreed to partner with a group of business leaders and private citizens to bring life back to Hockessin Colored School #107, which played a role in a groundbreaking court case that became part of Brown v. Board of Education. 

The Friends of Hockessin Colored School #107 have envisioned a new future for the school since they saved it from sheriff’s sale eight years ago. A student at the school was a plaintiff in the 1952 court case Belton (Bulah) v. Gebhart that was appealed up to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

 

Sonny Knott attended #107 in the late 1930s
Credit Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

90-year-old Sonny Knott, who attended #107 in the late 1930s, described his experience at an agreement signing event Monday. He remembers getting second-hand supplies from the nearby white school. 

Former students gather at the school Monday for an agreement signing event
Credit Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

“When you read from those books, you might get to page five and time to go to page six, you didn’t have it,” he said. “Because we never got new books. We got the old book from the white school up on the hill.”

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr., whose father decided the Belton v. Gebhart case in Delaware’s Chancery Court in 1952, emphasized its significance.

“Mrs. Bulah had no plan to desegregate the school system in Delaware,” he said. “She had a very practical problem: the white bus went by her house and would not pick up her daughter and take her to #107.” 

Chancellor Collins Seitz, Sr., ruled in favor of Sarah Bulah and the other plaintiffs, noting a lack of equal treatment among white and Black students, but did not strike down the state’s segregation law. 

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signed a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit Friends of Hockessin Colored School #107 Monday, under which the County will pay $172,000 for two outstanding mortgages on the school property, maintain the property and pay 75 percent of operating costs such as utilities.

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr., speaks about the landmark case his father decided involving Hockessin Colored School #107
Credit Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

 

 

Friends of Hockessin Colored School will handle renovations and programming. The group, along with the Trust for Public Lands, plans to raise over a million dollars for the school’s operating and capital budgets. 

They hope to refine the programming plan through public engagement. 

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester talks with former students of #107 following an agreement signing event
Credit Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

  Temple University professor David Wilk heads the board of  Friends of Hockessin Colored School. He says the plan is to turn the old school into a diversity training center focused on inclusion and equity. 

“How do we make this place into a center of human capital optimization and community rebuilding—teaching communities how to create inclusive economic development and the ability to recognize everyone’s contribution and value,” said Wilk. 

Blanche Tucker is a former student at the school. She says she would like to see it provide resources for seniors and children. 

“I would like to see it restored,” she said. “I would like to see our grandchildren and great-grandchildren learn to appreciate this building, because they only know it as it is now. And it was a beautiful place. We had a playground. We had a little baseball team.”

Members of Delaware’s Congressional delegation also plan to nominate the site for a grant through a National Park Service program to preserve civil rights history. 

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said she felt bittersweet emotions during the agreement signing event. 

“We cannot forget where we’ve come from, but it also has to motivate us to do more,” she said. “It has to motivate us to say, what are the conditions that children of color are facing today? Are we equal now?”

Blunt Rochester urged those attending the event, particularly the young people, to create “good trouble” tackling the inequalities that persist across the country and in Delaware.

 

Tags: 
hockessin colored school #107
african-american schools
Desegregation
integration
school desegregation
Hockessin
Millcreek
County Executive Matt Meyer
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Tom Carper
janet kilpatrick
sunny knott
Collins Seitz Jr.
chief justice collins seitz jr.
Friends of Hockessin Colored School 107
congresswoman lisa blunt rochester

Related Content

School desegregation's impact - four decades later

By Oct 21, 2016
Delaware Public Media

Thirty-eight years after the start of city-suburb busing to desegregate schools in Wilmington and its suburbs, the racial composition of most schools the city has reverted to the majority black ratios that prevailed in the early 1970s.

While discussing their work during the desegregation era, Jea P. Street and Jeffrey A. Raffel, also offered some insights into the current debate over high-poverty schools in Wilmington and its suburbs.

Desegregation stalwarts, honored by ACLU, recall 1970s' struggles

By Oct 21, 2016
Delaware Public Media

Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast reported on the Wilmington school desegregation case from 1973 through 1976 and the start of school desegregation in New Castle County in 1978. He recently sat down with Jeffrey A. Raffel and Jea P. Street to discuss their experiences in the 1970s and the current state of public education in New Castle County.