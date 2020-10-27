 High percentage of Delawareans voting by mail have sent in their ballots | Delaware First Media
High percentage of Delawareans voting by mail have sent in their ballots

  • Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

A week away from the election, nearly 18 percent of all registered voters in Delaware have already returned their ballots. 

More than 180,000 Delawareans have requested mail-in or absentee ballots, according to the Department of Election. More than 129,000 have returned them.

That's a nearly 67 percent return rate.

That’s just about 50,000 votes shy of the total turnout in last month’s primary. 

The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots back to election officials at least a week before the deadline. 

In Delaware, ballots must be back to election officials by the close of polls Tuesday to be counted. 

Voters can also return mail-in and absentee ballots at a secure ballot drop box in their county. Drop box locations and hours of operation are listed on the Delaware Department of Elections’ website. 

Friday is the last day for the Department to mail ballots to voters. Absentee ballots can be issued until noon on Nov. 2. 

All polling places will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3.

