Heat wave to continue late into the week

Delaware’s heat wave is set to lose some of its intensity but will continue late into the week.

The excessive heat warning ends Monday evening, but highs in the First State are expected to be in the 90s into Thursday.

Forecasters say a weak front from the north may help to reduce the relative humidity somewhat on Tuesday so it will only feel like it’s 100 degrees rather than 110. But the humidity is expected to be back for Wednesday and Thursday.

And National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Mikettay says there’s also a risk of severe thunderstorms for those days.

“Now the bad thing about thunderstorms is they bring bad weather, but on the other side of the coin they bring cooling rain and maybe a little break from the heat,” said Mikettay.

Mikettay says the Delaware coasts may get some help from a sea breeze on Wednesday and Thursday.

He adds Delaware is not expected to approach record temperatures this week.

“In terms of temperature, we’re not looking at any records. It’s the middle of summer. We get heat. We get hot weather every once in a while,” he said. “So we’re not looking at any real big records that we’re going to be breaking, the problem is the combination of the heat and the humidity is what’s getting us right now.”