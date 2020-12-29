Head of the Court of Chancery announces his retirement

The head of Delaware’s Court of Chancery is preparing to retire.

Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard announced he plans to depart at the end of April.

Bouchard was nominated to Chancery in 2014 by Gov. Jack Markell.

He oversaw an expansion of the Court of Chancery back in 2018, in response to an increased growth of business looking to incorporate in the State of Delaware.

The expansion increased the number of chancellors on the court from five to seven.

Bouchard said in a statement Tuesday “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of Delaware as the steward of this special institution.”

Before Bouchard was appointed to the Chancery Court, he spent 28 years as a corporate litigator in Wilmington.

He hasn’t yet announced any specific plans after he retires, citing a need to spend time with his family.