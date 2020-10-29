Have You Voted Already? Share Your Voting Story With Us

More than 74 million people in the U.S. have already voted in this year's election — are you one of them? If so, we'd like to hear your voting story.

This year voting looks different for a lot of people. Are you a first-time voter or someone who hasn't missed an election since you got the right to vote? Did you drop your ballot off and snap a selfie as you did it? Or did you vote early in-person and have to wait in a long line? Did you pack a snack or strike up a conversation with those around you?

Share your story with us below and an NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming story. If you choose to share a voting photo with us, we'll make sure to follow up before we use it.

