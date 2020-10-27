 The Green - October 27, 2020 | Delaware First Media
The Green

The Green - October 27, 2020

By

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Election Day is just a week away, and we conclude our Races to Watch series with a look at two legislative races in New Castle County.

Democrats see another opportunity to flip a State Senate seat in the Brandywine Hundred area - one the incumbent Republican has held for more than two decades.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser takes us to the State Senate's Fifth District.

A State House race in the Pike Creek area offers a rematch of one of the closer races in 2018.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino has more on Republican Mike Ramone’s effort to repeat his narrow win over Democrat Stephanie Barry.

This special edition of The Green also offers the latest installment of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – A Matter of Facts.  Season 2 of the podcast examines more closely popular sources of news and information.
 

The fifth episode of Season 2 features a conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy. The professor of media arts and sciences is director of the Lab for Social Machines and executive director of MIT’s Media Lab. And from 2013-2017, he served as Twitter’s chief media scientist.

By
By
By

