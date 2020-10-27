The Green - October 27, 2020

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - October 21, 2020

Election Day is just a week away, and we conclude our Races to Watch series with a look at two legislative races in New Castle County.

Democrats see another opportunity to flip a State Senate seat in the Brandywine Hundred area - one the incumbent Republican has held for more than two decades.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser takes us to the State Senate's Fifth District.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser examines the race for the 5th District State Senate seat.

A State House race in the Pike Creek area offers a rematch of one of the closer races in 2018.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino has more on Republican Mike Ramone’s effort to repeat his narrow win over Democrat Stephanie Barry.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino examines the race for the 21st District State House seat.

This special edition of The Green also offers the latest installment of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – A Matter of Facts. Season 2 of the podcast examines more closely popular sources of news and information.



The fifth episode of Season 2 features a conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy. The professor of media arts and sciences is director of the Lab for Social Machines and executive director of MIT’s Media Lab. And from 2013-2017, he served as Twitter’s chief media scientist.