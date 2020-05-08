The Green - May 8, 2020

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Hispanic Delawareans have faced the highest per capita rate of known COVID-19 infections of any racial or ethnic group in the state.

State public health officials have said Spanish-language media and other trusted community partners are part of their strategy to disseminate information about the virus to this population.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with publisher and founder of Hoy en Delaware, Jose Somalo, about the role the the Spanish-language monthly paper is playing in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Hoy en Delaware founder and publisher Jose Somalo.

The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for people dealing substance abuse disorder -- and for those charged with treating their addiction.

Changes in federal regulations have sought to deal with some of those challenges, but some providers say while the changes are helping in some ways, they are also creating new problems.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Lisa Deal, the Director of Pharmacy at Sun Behavioral Health in Georgetown about the limits of telemedicine and new policies at methadone clinics.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino interviews Lisa Deal, the Director of Pharmacy at Sun Behavioral Health in Georgetown.

A long-simmering battle between Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the state’s Public Service Commission is flaring up in court.

The two are at odds over The First State’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard and how it’s managed

Contributor Jon Hurdle looks at where the battle lines are drawn.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the feud between DNREC and the Public Service Commission over Delaware's Renewable Energy Portfolio.

As the state tips in toe in the reopening waters – allowing some businesses to reopen in a limited fashion with significant restrictions – one area usually ramping up this time of year faces uncertainty. Farmers markets have been told they must stay closed for now.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida checks in with these markets and vendors that sell at them to learn how they’re dealing with the forced hiatus.