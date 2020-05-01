Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - May 1, 2020

The center of the coronavirus outbreak in Delaware – and the state’s response - has shifted in recent weeks. Efforts are increasingly focused on Sussex County, where the outbreak seems to be most severe.

This week Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt checks in with Donna Patterson — an expert on global health and epidemics at Delaware State University — on the state of Delaware’s outbreak and response.

Last week, New Castle County announced results of a test by Massachusetts-based startup Biobot that claims to estimate how many people may have a COVID-19 infection county-wide — whether or not they have been tested by a lab.

The study by uses samples from sewers to estimate the prevalence of the virus based on traces of it shed through stool.

Biobot estimated more than 15,000 New Castle County residents could have been infected with the virus two weeks ago.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with co-founder of Biobot Newsha Ghaeli about how she thinks this estimate should be used.

Some good news emerging in a story we previously covered here on The Green.

Back in January, contributor Jon Hurdle reported on how a series of dams along the Brandywine that date back some 200 years were being targeted for removal or modification.

The goal is to allow shad, eels and other fish to return to their ancestral spawning grounds again for the first time in two centuries.

This week, Jon Hurdle returns to tell us there’s evidence the effort is paying off.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is ramping up its virtual programming as it remains closed.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Saralyn Rosenfield, the museum's director of learning and engagement, about this new virtual programming and its potential beyond the pandemic.