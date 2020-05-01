Delaware Public Media
Related Program: 
The Green

The Green - May 1, 2020

By 6 hours ago

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:


The center of the coronavirus outbreak in Delaware – and the state’s response - has shifted in recent weeks. Efforts are increasingly focused on Sussex County, where the outbreak seems to be most severe.

This week Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt checks in with Donna Patterson — an expert on global health and epidemics at Delaware State University — on the state of Delaware’s outbreak and response.

 

Last week, New Castle County announced results of a test by Massachusetts-based startup Biobot that claims to estimate how many people may have a COVID-19 infection county-wide — whether or not they have been tested by a lab.

The study by uses samples from sewers to estimate the prevalence of the virus based on traces of it shed through stool.

Biobot estimated more than 15,000 New Castle County residents could have been infected with the virus two weeks ago.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with co-founder of Biobot Newsha Ghaeli about how she thinks this estimate should be used.

Some good news emerging in a story we previously covered here on The Green. 

Back in January, contributor Jon Hurdle reported on how a series of dams along the Brandywine that date back some 200 years were being targeted for removal or modification.

The goal is to allow shad, eels and other fish to return to their ancestral spawning grounds again for the first time in two centuries. 

This week, Jon Hurdle returns to tell us there’s evidence the effort is paying off.


 

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is ramping up its virtual programming as it remains closed.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats  with Saralyn Rosenfield, the museum's director of learning and engagement, about this new virtual programming and its potential beyond the pandemic.

 

Related Content

Assessing Delaware’s battle against coronavirus

By 10 hours ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The center of the coronavirus outbreak in Delaware has shifted in recent weeks with an increased focused on Sussex County.

This week Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt checks in with Donna Patterson — an expert on global health and epidemics at Delaware State University — on the state of Delaware’s outbreak and response.

 


Sewage study estimates New Castle County could have had 39,400 COVID-19 infections last week

By 10 hours ago
Courtesy of New Castle County government

New Castle County has received the result of a second test for traces of the coronavirus in its sewer system. It could point to a dramatic increase in infections. 

 


They’re back! Migratory fish return to Brandywine Creek after dam-removal starts

By 10 hours ago
Jon Hurdle / Delaware Public Media

In January, contributor Jon Hurdle reported on how a series of dams along the Brandywine that date back some 200 years were being targeted for removal or modification.

The goal is to allow shad and more to return to their ancestral spawning grounds again for the first time in two centuries. 

This week, Jon Hurdle returns to tell us there’s evidence the effort is paying off.


Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum's virtual programming

By 10 hours ago
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is ramping up its virtual programming as it remains closed during the coronavirus crisis.

 

 