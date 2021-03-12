Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - March 12, 2021

The 1.9 trillion-dollar federal COVID relief bill is now law – signed by President Biden Thursday.

And earlier this week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne caught up with Delaware’s junior senator Chris Coons to take a closer look at some of the things in the legislation and one thing that was not.

Delaware’s senior senator is also busy on Capitol Hill.

And Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia met up Sen Tom Carper this week to get his thoughts on issues such as a federal minimum wage increase and his push for Washington D.C. statehood.

A new exhibition opens this weekend at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington.

Collecting and Connecting: Recent Acquisitions 2010-2020 samples the last 10 years’ worth of additions to the museum’s collection while offering a look of how it builds that collection.

And on this week’s Arts Playlist, the museum’s in-house curator Margaretta Frederick joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to offer a preview.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we bring you more the science of salt marshes.

Salt marshes are tidal wetlands that line much of Delaware’s coast. They’re often thought of as a “sink” for global warming-causing carbon.

But University of Delaware researchers are challenging this understanding. A recent study took a different approach to measuring the movement of greenhouse gases in and out of a salt marsh and found something surprising.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt discusses it with study’s co-author with UD professor Rodrigo Vargas.

