 The Green - July 30, 2021
The Green

The Green - July 30, 2021

By 1 hour ago

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:


As August begins, back to school creeps into the conversation.  But after a school year unlike any other, many schools and students are taking part in a summer unlike any other.

The combination of educators trying combat learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of millions of government dollars has fueled a vastly different version of “summer school.”

Contributor Larry Nagengast offers a sample of what it’s looked like at schools and districts in Delaware.

Rehoboth Beach residents head to the polls August 14 to fill two slots on the Board of Commissioners

Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new development, a tourist boom, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia continues our series of candidate conversations with Rachel Macha, who is running again after falling short of win a seat last year.

If you’re a cider lover, you’re probably going to love a new collaboration between Wilmington Brew Works and the Hagley Museum and Library.

The two have created a new cider -The Fruits of Eleutherian Mills

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently spoke with Hagley’s director of Gardens and Horticulture Paul Orpello and Wilmington Brew Works’ cider maker Ryan Rice about the cider and their partnership on it.

A University of Delaware professor is working to interface the human brain with multiple robots at once.

And for this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino chatted with UD Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Panos Artemiadis about his research known as “brain swarm.”

