The Green - July 24, 2020

Delaware has been in Phase 2 of its reopening plan for over a month – with no firm indication when it could move to Phase 3.

The uncertainty that surrounds moving ahead with reopening means many Delaware businesses are seeing their efforts to recover stall – as they also wrestle with how they’ll navigate the post-COVID world.

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual conference this week addressing these issues and contributor Jon Hurdle sat in on it.

Most of the talk about the upcoming school year is understandably centered on whether school buildings and college campuses will reopen – even partially – or will kids start the new year as they ended the last – learning remotely at home.

But that uncertainty has implications beyond what learning will look like.

This is normally back-to-school shopping season. But what does that look like if you don’t know whether your kid is going to a school building or learning from home? And is this yet another potential hit for retailers already reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines these issues.

This week, we feature more from our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News. Building Bridges offers conversations with Delawareans working in the community on social justice and furthering racial equality.

The past two weeks, we’ve brought you interviews done by Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt for this project. But there are many more available from Delaware State News reporters.

And this week we are joined by one of those reporters, Katie Redefer – who produced pieces on Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice chairwoman Charlotte King and Delaware Division of Human Relations director Romona Fullman.

The Brandywine River Museum of Art is welcoming visitors again and offering two exhibits put on hold during their COVID-19 shutdown

Votes for Women: A Visual History and an accompanying photography exhibition, Witness to History: The Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein are now on display.

In this week’s Arts Playlist - Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Brandywine River Museum of Art curator Amanda Burdan about the exhibits.