The Green - July 17, 2020

This week, we feature another interview from our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News. Building Bridges offers conversations with Delawareans working in the community on social justice and furthering racial equality.

This conversation is with Wilmington resident and activist Keandra McDole

Police violence has come under renewed scrutiny this year as a result of the nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Delaware has had its own police killings. Perhaps most well-known is the 2015 shooting of wheel-chair user Jeremy McDole by four Wilmington police officers.

Nearly five years after the incident, Jeremy’s sister, Keandra, is leading efforts to reopen the investigation into his death.

In this Building Bridges’ conversation - Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with McDole about her journey seeking justice for her brother — and systemic change.

Economic development efforts in Delaware often focus on bringing new businesses to the First State. But attracting a workforce is also important – and a new effort to do that is getting started this summer.

It’s called Intern Delaware, and is focused building the pool of entry-level professionals in the state.

Contributor Larry Nagengast offers a closer look at the program this week.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Intern Delaware.

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we bring you the third episode in season 3 of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation about the crisis in local news coverage with ProPublica’s deputy managing editor Charlie Ornstein.