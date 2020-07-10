Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - July 10, 2020

In most years July offers educators a bit of a break before having to think about next school year.

That’s not the case this year. After finishing the last school year with distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the task at hand is figuring out what this fall will look like. Can school buildings reopen? And if they can, how best to balance learning and safety?

Some direction is coming from the state soon. Education Secretary Susan Bunting is scheduled to offer recommendations from 3 working groups next week that are supposed to offer guidance on reopening.

This week - contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what these recommendations may look like, and the challenges districts and charters will face even with this guidance.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss reopening Delaware schools this fall.

This week, we feature our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News. Building Bridges offers conversations with Delawareans working in the community on social justice and furthering racial equality.

Our conversation is with Red Clay School District Superintendent Dorrell Green.

Red Clay has ramped up its work around equity recently - hiring the state’s first district equity officer and offering trainings by the ACLU on fair school discipline practices And its board recently considered, but ultimately tossed out, the idea of removing School Resource Officers from its buildings.

In this Building Bridges’ conversation -Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with Green about his journey in the field of education, and the role K-12 schools play in racial justice.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Red Clay School District Superintendent Dorrell Green for 'Building Bridges' - a collaboration with the Delaware State News.

Health care systems around the country - including here in Delaware have been coping with the coronavirus pandemic for months now.

And while the case level here in the First State has not taxed hospital capacity as it has elesewhere – health care systems here are navigating a number of issues and challenges.

We recently sat down with Nemours CEO Dr. Larry Moss to discuss some of those issues and challenges – and some of the opportunities found in the new normal created by the pandemic.