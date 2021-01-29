 The Green - January 29, 2021 | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media
The Green

The Green - January 29, 2021

By 1 hour ago

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:


Last week, we highlighted a historic preservation victory in New Castle County – the Jester Farmhouse while highlighting some of the issues keeping the state, and specifically New Castle County, from seeing more success stories.

But there are other success stories. This week, we look at another one – the Weldin House, detailing how it was saved and what its future holds.

A new exhibit is coming to The Sold Firm Art Gallery in Wilmington.

The Sold Firm Art Gallery was founded in 2018 by Nataki Oliver to showcase emerging modern and contemporary artists.

Its latest exhibit features four pieces from 49-year-old Sakana Walls - a Philadelphia visual artist currently incarcerated at Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) in Smyrna for 2nd degree murder.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Nataki Oliver and Sakana Walls about the exhibit.

This week - we bring you the latest installment of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast– A Matter of Facts.

This episode focuses on print journalism, its struggles to move into the digital realm successfully, and what that means to news consumers.

Pablo Boczkowski offers his perspective on these issues.  He’s a Communications professor at Northwestern University and founder and Director of the Center for Latinx Digital Media who studies the dynamics of digital culture.

Long-running efforts to forge a future for the Weldin House bear fruit

By 1 hour ago
Larry Nagengast / Delaware Public Media

Last week, contributor Larry Nagengast highlighted a historic preservation victory in New Castle County – the Jester Farmhouse while highlighting some of the issues keeping the state, and specifically New Castle County, from seeing more success stories.

But there are other success stories. This week, Larry looks at another one, the Weldin House, detailing how it was saved and what its future holds.


What does the future hold for the Weldin House?

By 1 hour ago
Larry Nagengast / Delaware Public Media

It will probably need a two-year gestation, but the historic Weldin House is expected to enjoy a rebirth that residents of the Penny Hill and Fox Point areas north of Wilmington will appreciate, this time as a meeting place for community organizations.

Arts Playlist: Sold Firm Arts Gallery’s ‘Storm’

By 1 hour ago

 

A new exhibit is coming to The Sold Firm Art Gallery in Wilmington, featuring the work of an artist currrently incarcerated at Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) in Smyrna.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with that artist, Sakana Walls, and Sold Firm founder Nataki Oliver about the exhibit.

 


‘A Matter of Facts’ podcast: Pablo Boczkowski and print journalism in the digital realm.

By 1 hour ago

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we offer the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation about newspapers and their transtion to the digital realm with Nortwestern University's Pablo Boczkowski.