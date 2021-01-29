Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - January 29, 2021

Last week, we highlighted a historic preservation victory in New Castle County – the Jester Farmhouse while highlighting some of the issues keeping the state, and specifically New Castle County, from seeing more success stories.

But there are other success stories. This week, we look at another one – the Weldin House, detailing how it was saved and what its future holds.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss efforts to save the Weldin House and what its future holds.

A new exhibit is coming to The Sold Firm Art Gallery in Wilmington.

The Sold Firm Art Gallery was founded in 2018 by Nataki Oliver to showcase emerging modern and contemporary artists.

Its latest exhibit features four pieces from 49-year-old Sakana Walls - a Philadelphia visual artist currently incarcerated at Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) in Smyrna for 2nd degree murder.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Nataki Oliver and Sakana Walls about the exhibit.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Sold Firm Art gallery founder Nataki Oliver and artist Sakana Walls.

This week - we bring you the latest installment of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast– A Matter of Facts.

This episode focuses on print journalism, its struggles to move into the digital realm successfully, and what that means to news consumers.

Pablo Boczkowski offers his perspective on these issues. He’s a Communications professor at Northwestern University and founder and Director of the Center for Latinx Digital Media who studies the dynamics of digital culture.