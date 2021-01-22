Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - January 22, 2021

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine nationwide has been criticized as disorganized and slow.

Delaware is now in the second phase of its distribution plan — which makes seniors, as well as frontline essential workers like teachers and food manufacturers, eligible to get shots.

The first day the state’s online registration system went live, tens of thousands of Delawareans 65 or older signed up. But the state’s supply of the vaccine is lagging behind.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with state Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay about the state’s plan to get its most vulnerable residents vaccinated quickly.

Stories on historic preservation in recent years usually focus on the failure to protect buildings of significance from demise.

But this week contributor Larry Nagengast offers a more hopeful story – as one building Northern New Castle County – the Jester Farmhouse - avoids that fate. He also looks at one of the one preservation tool that's yielded mixed results.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the preservation of the historic Jester Farmhouse.

The Delaware Contemporary - like many art institutions – closed for a good part of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with a new year comes new life, starting with a Winter/Spring Season Series called “Objectifying the Object.”

In this week’s Arts Playlist, the Delaware Contemporary’s executive director Leslie Schaffer joins us to discuss the series and its efforts to present arts during the pandemic.

The Green regularly takes time to highlight work created by student journalists, including those at the University of Delaware.

And despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - these students continue to do their work telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we highlight pieces produced by UD Communications students covering the pandemic from a student perspective.

