Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - January 15, 2021

Part of the state’s push to get COVID-19 vaccines out and into people’s arms involves trying to get more volunteers for the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps.

Officials say both medical and nonmedical volunteers have a role to play with vaccine distribution as the state looks to inoculate Delawareans.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long - who is also a Principal Investigator with the Medical Reserve Corps - about the corps and its role.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long about Delaware's Medical Reserve Corps.

The pandemic has upended how kids are learning as schools work in either hybrid or remote formats. And that has raised questions about the impact on their mental health.

But the pandemic can also affect children’s physical health – especially this time of year when going outside to play may be less of an option.

Contributor Larry Nagengast looks how COVID is curtailing kids’ exercise. and what some are trying to do about that.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the impact the CIVID-19 pandemic is having on kids' exercising.

The First State has spent nearly a decade trying to get its aquaculture industry off the ground – and the effort has been marked by fits and starts.

But optimism remains that it will take off. That was the takeaway from an online forum hosted by aquaculture specialists at the University of Delaware and Delaware Sea Grant this week

Contributor Jon Hurdle sat in on the forum and outlines what those experts had to say about where the industry is now and where it’s headed.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss Delaware's aquaculture industry.

Award winning journalist and Magnolia resident Jennifer Antonik is taking a stab at writing for children.

Her first effort - The Music Man: Our Rootin’, Tootin’ Hero - was released last month.

She says the juvenile nonfiction offering is a biography of her late grandfather “Joe” Lear, Sr., following his path to a new passion as he founded the Milford Community Band 30 years ago.

Antonik joined Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele for this week’s Arts Playlist to discuss that book, and another one, Boops and Goobs Find A Home.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Jennifer Antonik, author of 'The Music Man: Our Rootin’, Tootin’ Hero'



