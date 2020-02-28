Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - February 28, 2020

When it comes to salary – is it good to be a teacher the First State? And can Delaware school districts find enough good teachers at a time when interest in entering the profession appears to be waning?

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt and Brooke Schultz of the Delaware State News dig into these questions in the first story collaboration between our two organizations.

And Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast chips in with an examination of teacher salaries at charter schools across the state.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses teacher salaries in Delaware with Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt and Brooke Schultz of the Delaware State News.

Gov. John Carney delivered his State of the State address and unveiled his budget plan for Fiscal Year 2021in January, rolling out his priorities for the coming year in a variety of areas.

Gov. Carney recently visited the Delaware Public Media studios to talk a bit more in-depth about some of those priorities and other issues. And we bring you more of that conversation this week - hitting topics ranging from clean water and guns to the budget and the death penalty.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Gov. John Carney about environmental issues, the budget, gun control, and the death penalty.

Delaware is revisiting what it needs to do to combat climate change.

DNREC holds public meetings in Georgetown, Wilmington and Dover next week to discuss what it wants to do and get feedback as it develops a climate action plan. But already some are saying not the state is not on the right track.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at where the First State is headed on developing its climate policy.