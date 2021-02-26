Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - February 26, 2021

Previous efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware failed to gain traction. But with nearby states heading that way, the First State is feeling some pressure to move on it now, or miss out on tax revenue.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia reports a bill to legalize recreational cannabis is coming to the legislature - and this time could actually pass.

Delaware’s COVID-19 cases continue to trend down and the state is trying to ramp up vaccine distribution. That combined with loosening pandemic restrictions on businesses, restaurants and indoor gatherings offers hope that there is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.

And that hope seems to be reflected in summer beach rentals.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida offers a look at how things are shaping up in the vacation rental market for those looking to get away after a year of largely hunkering down.

Delaware State University joins a list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities partnering with IBM in a quantum education and research initiative.

This comes months after DSU received a grant from the Department of Defense to start its own Center of Excellence in Advanced Quantum Sensing.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with the director of that institute - DSU Professor of Physics and Engineering Gour Pati about what this means for the university and its students.

The president of Kent County Code Purple is reviving his singing career - at least part time.

Ennio Emmanuel put his career on hold five years ago to work in philanthropy full time.

Now, he feels an urge to return to his musical “outlet” and released his first English music video called Don’t Mean That I Don’t Love You.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, he chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the song and video, and getting back to his musical roots.

We’ve been spending time on The Green recently highlighting work from student journalists at both the high school and college levels.

Delaware Public Media partners with McKean and Mount Pleasant High Schools in the Red Clay and Brandywine school districts to expose students there to radio journalism. Delaware Public Media reporter and youth media producer Sophia Schmidt leads that collaboration for us.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we return to the radio career pathway at Mount Pleasant and WMPH to hear stories from a trio of students about life during the pandemic.

