Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - February 19, 2021

It’s been just two years since girls were allowed into Scouts BSA — formerly known as Boy Scouts.

But in that time one Delaware girl has worked all the way through the scouting ranks, to the top rank of Eagle Scout.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt has her story.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on on Delaware's first female Eagle Scout, Scarlett Helmecki.

A Delaware native and retired diplomat has a new book - Vision or Mirage: Saudi Arabia at the Crossroads.

David Rundell is among the nation’s leading experts on Saudi Arabia, where he lived for 15 years.

He also served as an American diplomat for 30 years in Bahrain, Syria, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And he joined Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele to discuss what his book has to say about the rapidly changing socio-economic landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews author David Rundell about "Vision or Mirage: Saudi Arabia at the Crossroads"

This week, we bring you the latest installment of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast– A Matter of Facts.

This episode is focused on source that is truly ubiquitous – Google. The search engine is the place so many of us begin our quest for information.

What is Google’s role as an information source? And more specifically how does it shape the information we see on a day-to-day basis.

Alexander Halavais offers his perspective on those questions. He ia an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Social and Behavioral Sciences – and author of Search Engine Society vol. 1 (2008) and vol. 2 (2017)

A Matter of Facts' podcast - Season 2, Episode 8: A conversation about Google with Alexander Halavais, associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Social and Behavioral Sciences.



