The Green - February 12, 2021

As one might expect, digital doctor visits exploded over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claims data from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware shows the use of telehealth services among its members jumped 2,700 percent in 2020.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke to Highmark Senior Medical Director Dr. Timothy Law about why, in some respects, this is a good thing, and what it may mean for the medical industry going forward.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending down in Delaware and Gov. Carney recently loosened restrictions on businesses, restaurants and indoor gatherings, allowing up to 50 percent of capacity.

But plenty of work remains to rebuild many sectors of the state’s economy shattered by the pandemic.

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable are weighing in on how they believe the state should put the pieces back together.

Contributor Jon Hurdle looks at their recommendations and the state’s response.

Changes are coming to the John Dickinson Plantation in Kent County.

The Plantation highlights founding father John Dickinson’s life, while telling the stories of others who lived there, including enslaved Black men, women and children.

The master plan for the site calls for a new visitor center and more sections of the property to be opened to the public.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ historic site team manager Dan Citron recently spoke to Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the changes and how they will help offer a more complete picture of the site’s history.

In recent weeks, The Green has taken time to highlight work created by student journalists at the high school and college levels.

This week, we return to the University of Delaware, where despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - students continue to do their work telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we highlight pieces produced by UD Communications students covering the pandemic from a student perspective.

