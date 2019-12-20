Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - December 20, 2019

A federal credit union has agreed to establish a presence in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington and the neighboring Route 9 Corridor - as a result of a grassroots effort to bring financial services to the area that is underserved by banks.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports on efforts to keep banking deserts from emerging in the First State.

2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

And in the First State, the Delaware Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee is working to celebrate, educate and continue the work done by Women’s Suffrage Movement, nationally and locally, to make passage and ratification of that amendment happen.

The committee has launched a new, interactive website to help do that and Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with a committee member about the website and the goals for it.

A story inspired by real events in Dover surrounding the St. Jones River and Silver Lake is now a book.

Blue’s River comes from Dover author Kathleen Marie Doyle.

Doyle says Blue’s River tells the tale of a 10-year-old girl who makes friends with a Great Blue Heron and their quest to save the St. Jones River.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Doyle about the book - and her previous work.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Dover author Kathleen Marie Doyle.

Back in 2016, the USDA funded a three-year study on how advertising affects the sales of Christmas trees in Delaware.

But over the course of study the group of growers participating dropped from 30 to 12.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino speaks with Rosanne Conlon of Turning Point Farms in Hartly about what, if anything, was learned from the study and why the number of Christmas Tree Growers in Delaware is shrinking.