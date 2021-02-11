Great Delaware Kite Festival canceled again this year

Almost one year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, events are still being canceled.

The Great Delaware Kite Festival scheduled for April 2, 2021 is canceled - again.

“You know it’s disappointing - but there’s next year," said Lewes Chamber of Commerce executive director Betsy Reamer. "And we’re looking forward to staging that event again. It would have been our 53rd this year, so we missed the 52nd and now we’re missing the 53rd.”

The Lewes Chamber co-sponsors the event at Cape Henlopen State Park with the Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation.

It draws thousands of Delawareans and visitors and Reamer says they feel it’s best to scrap it again this year based on the ongoing restrictions necessitated by COVID-19.

"The committee met and talked about it," Reamer said. "And we tried to come up with a plan that would be safe. And we talked about different alternatives. And in the end - it’s an event that attracts thousands of people.”

Reamer adds it’s tough to lose the event to the virus two years running, but she encourages families to go in their backyards or to a nearby park on April 2021 and fly a kite anyway - weather permitting.

Organizers canceled last year’s edition just as the pandemic was ramping up

They hope to revive the Great Delaware Kite Festival on April 15, 2022.