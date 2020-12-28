Grant money available for nonprofits that help women

The Fund for Women will start accepting grant applications for 2021 on Friday.

Nonprofits helping women and girls lead productive, self-sufficient lives in Delaware can apply for grants from the Fund for Women at the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF).

The Fund for Women was established in 1993 as an endowment at the DCF.

Sarah Grunewald, VP for community impact with the Delaware Community Foundation, says the Fund for Women has a specific purpose.

"So the Fund for Women is one of the giving circles,” she said. “It's part of the Delaware Community Foundation set up by a small, at the time, group of women that recognize the needs to support women and girls in the state more and decided to put their collective resources together to have a big impact."

The fund’s one-year grants can provide organizations seed money for innovative, creative programming or funding to continue or expand already successful programs.

Fund for Women chair Louisa Phillips says the total grant amount is still up in the air.

"But I believe we'll be up around about $200,000, which is typically what we have available every year,” she said.

Applications will be accepted until January 31st only online, and grants will not be awarded to individuals.