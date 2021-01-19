Gov. Carney offically begins his second term

Gov. John Carney’s second term is now officially underway, after a much different than normal inauguration for Carney and Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Tuesday.

Carney took the oath of office to kick off his second term as Delaware’s chief executive at a largely empty Legislative Hall in Dover. The event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pre-recorded speech following his swearing in, Carney praised doctors and nurses in the fight against the virus.

He also praised the Delaware National Guard’s work helping set up testing sites, and thanked residents for sacrificing family traditions to keep everyone safer.

He calls 2021 a year of hope and optimism, and he says the state is well prepared to come out of the pandemic strong.

"I'm confident that Delaware will come out of this current crisis stronger than ever," said Carney. "Four years ago I promised to get our fiscal house in order. We kept that promise as a result unlike so many states around the country Delaware is not facing a budget challenge this year. That means we're well positioned to rebuild, as President-elect Biden says to build back better."

Carney also promised to deliver on promises made before the pandemic.

Those include creating jobs by investing in the largest infrastructure plan in the state’s history, ensuring clean drinking water for everyone, and building a new school on Wilmington’s East Side, the first new school in the city in a generation.