Gov. Carney lifts restaurant curfew in latest update to COVID emergency order

Gov. John Carney updates his COVID-19 emergency order easing some restrictions, while leaving others in place.

Carney’s latest revision lifts the 10 p.m. curfew at restaurants and bars, but those establishments must still have signage displayed on tables stating that parties must be from the same household and share messaging on masking compliance.

The stay at home advisory and mask mandate remain in place to combat the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.

The governor is allowing sporting events to resume as the winter high school season is expected to start, but they are limited to a maximum 30 percent of venue occupancy. That limit includes athletes, coaches, and other employees or staff.

One person may accompany an athlete without being counted against the 30 percent capacity limit. Any additional spectators are not permitted to attend.

Any out of state games still require an immediate self-quarantine in accordance with the Division of Public Health guidance from the time of entry into Delaware or the duration or their stay in the state.

The updated order authorizes the Division of Public Health to issue cease and desist orders to any team with COVID cases, or that do not comply with the requirements in the State of Emergency order with penalties including a possible ban on all future practices and games.