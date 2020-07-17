Gov. Carney extends expanded telemedicine access

Gov. Carney signed a bill Friday extending efforts to make access to telemedicine services easier for another year.

The legislation expands on Carney’s emergency orders enacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law allows patients to continue to interact with their healthcare providers virtually without the need for an in-person visit through the end of June next year.

State Sen. Brian Townshend says this offers a chance to look at overhauling the way patients get healthcare in the First State.

“And this one has a sunset, so we revisit it next year, but I think we all understand there have been permanent changes in the marketplace, permanent changes in the delivery of healthcare that moving forward will become, sort of, the due course or standard practice.”

The bill also allows mental health care providers outside of Delaware to treat First State patients.

And insurers will continue to be required to reimburse providers for telemedicine services.