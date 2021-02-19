Gov. Carney eases restrictions on gathering

Gov. John Carney is loosening restrictions on public gatherings as Delaware sees a decline in COVID cases and related hospitalizations.

The latest 30-day extension to Carney’s COVID Emergency Order increases the limit on gatherings at businesses or other indoor spaces from 10 to 25 people, or 50 percent of the building’s fire code, whichever is fewer.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

In a statement, Carney cited a more than 50 percent drop in hospitalizations since the state’s winter peak, and more than 164,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide - saying, “let’s keep doing what works until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated.”

Under the new rules, indoor events can host as many as 150 people with an approved plan from the state Division of Public Health. The same goes for outdoor events with a cap of 250 people.

The number of people allowed in an indoor exercise class is also increased to 15.

The state limit on private indoor gatherings - like dinner or birthday parties - remains at 10 people.