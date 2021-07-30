Gov. Carney celebrates agriculture at State Fair

Gov. John Carney got a first hand look at the Delaware State Fair Thursday.

Listen to this story

Carney spent the day touring just about everything the fair has to offer, including a newly remodeled agricultural commodities building. That houses most of the Department of Agriculture’s exhibits.

At the ribbon cutting, Ag secretary Michael Scuse says the new building replaces one that was extremely run down, creating a new space for his department and other groups.

“And then as we get inside you’ll see that there’s a brand new kitchen again hank’s to Stacy and Laura and the team,” Scuse said. “We’ve got a brand new demonstration kitchen in there. 4-H, FFA, we’ve had conversations with [the Delaware] Farm Bureau — we’re gonna have demonstrations from all of those groups next year.”

Carney also stopped at the DNREC awards, honoring volunteers young and old who care for the environment.

Among them is Richard Morris, this year’s volunteer of the year, who’s driven DNREC’s hazardous materials response truck for over 15 years.

“Without Mr. Morris’ tireless dedication and commitment, pollution incidents in New Castle County would last significantly longer and be more costly to remediate,” said DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin.

Garvin says Morris steps up to the plate at every incident, organizing and leading the charge until DNREC staff can arrive.

Garvin also announced three student winners, who spent time organizing environmental projects in their communities.

Carney says he enjoys coming to the fair every year to see Delaware Ag advancements and meet the next generation of industry leaders.

State Fair president Ron Draper says he thinks this year has gone even better than the fair’s centennial celebration in 2019, and could surpass the attendance record set that year.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.