Gov. Carney cabinet choices gain State Senate approval

The Delaware State Senate confirmed four of Gov. John Carney’s cabinet nominees Wednesday.

Senators approved Nicole Majeski as the new DelDOT secretary, Amy Bonner as the Secretary of the Department of Human Resources, Cerron Cade as director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Jason Clarke as chief information officer of the Department of Technology and Information.

Majeski says her experience working with the state and county will help her lead DelDOT.

"Having worked at both the county and state level I understand the importance of coordinating land use planning and our transportation infrastructure needs and creating the strong relationships with local governments to ensure that we're creating communities and we're promoting economic development," said Majeski.

Bonner says it will be an honor to help state employees.

"I look forward to being able to lead the agency that's able to improve experiences for our state employees," Bonner said.

Clarke wants to continue the progress of the Department of Technology and Information.

"I want to serve because I feel uniquely suited to expand on the progress and the momentum that we've achieved over the past few years while also being able to really leverage the knowledge of the lessons learned," said Clarke.

Cade says the state’s financial future should be sound if they stay with the same budget system and approach implemented by Gov. Carney.

"We can stay the course and the format that the governor has laid out. I think we'll be successful," said Cade. "There are definitely strains on the state budget. Education and Medicaid make 60% of it. There are also some question marks when it comes to revenue streams."

Cade moves to OMB from the Labor Department where he also served as secretary.

Once Cade is replaced as Labor Secretary, seven cabinet agencies will have new leadership compared to a year ago.

All four were unanimously confirmed by the Senate.