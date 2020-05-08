Gov. Carney announces plan to increase COVID testing as state starts limited reopening

Gov. John Carney says the state is looking to quadruple its testing capacity for COVID-19.

The Governor’s office announced the state’s purchase of 200,000 saliva-based tests from the Los Angeles-based testing company Curative. Those tests are scheduled to start arriving in Delaware Friday.

The goal is for Delaware’s hospitals, primary care practices, Federally Qualified Health Centers and community organizations to up the state’s testing to 80,000 tests a month.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will manage the state’s testing supply chain.

Priority testing will be for any symptomatic individual, anyone with known exposure to COVID-19, vulnerable Delaware populations, and some front-line essential workers.

The state announced on Tuesday plans for universal COVID-19 testing for staff and residents in long-term care facilities statewide.

The Governor’s office says it will be releasing details about a new contact tracing program next week, including hiring workers to help manage self-isolation of COVID-19 positive Delawareans.