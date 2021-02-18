Georgetown starts offering online crime mapping data

The Town of Georgetown is the latest First State municipality making crime data available online.

Georgetown joins Wilmington, Newark, Smyrna, Dover and Milford in offering crime data available online to its residents.

“We’re trying to be proactive to let the community have a chance to observe the map of their area and to see what kind of crime is taking place," said Georgetown Mayor Bill West. "And maybe they can be part of the proactive approach and identify strange people or strange cars so we can prevent a lot of this crime.”

West says residents can view the crime data for the past six months by entering their address or zip code on the crime mapping website here.

West adds they can also sign up for alerts about crimes - like burglaries, shoplifting, and assaults.

“I think they’re trying to develop an app for it also, where you wouldn’t have to worry about just going to a computer and doing it," said West. "You would be able to download the app on your phone and be able to anytime, any place, be able to pull it up on your phone and see what’s going on.”

West notes that shoplifting is the number one crime right now in Georgetown.

The Town is paying $600 per year for the crime mapping service. That money will come out of the Town's General Fund.