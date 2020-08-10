Delaware Public Media

Friday's Wilmington area storm included a tornado

By 42 minutes ago
  • Delaware Public Media

The National Weather Service confirms Friday’s severe weather in and around Wilmington did spawn the state’s third tornado in a week.

This EF-1 tornado started around 5:40 pm near the Ashland Nature Center – just east of the intersection of Brackenville and Barley Mill Roads. It traveled east nearly four miles, lifting after 11 minutes before reaching Rockland and Concord Pike.

The tornado’s maximum estimated wind speed was 105 miles per hour and maximum width was 50 yards.

The National Weather Service says the area also saw a straight-line wind event just south of the tornado that affected Greenville and Wilmington.

It also started around 5:40 pm east of Hoopes Reservoir and traveled east four and a half miles over nearly 20 minutes.  It had maximum winds of 95 miles per hour and a maximun width of 1800 yards.  Significant damage ended near the Delaware Art Museum, but there was additional damage as far east as Haynes Park.

Haynes Park saw significant damage to trees during Friday's storm.
Credit City of Wilmington

 

The two events damaged homes, uprooted trees and brought down power lines.  Delmarva Power says they caused over 14,000 customers to lose power Friday. About 2,000 are still waiting for it to be restored, but Delmarva believes it will complete that work by 11 p.m. Monday.

The tornado was the third last week in the First State – joining two EF-1 tornados during last Tuesday’s tropical storm. One caused damage in the Sandtown area of Kent County while the other cut a 29 mile path of destruction from Dover to Middletown.

 

Tags: 
Tornado
Tropical Storm Isaias
Isaias

Related Content

Nat'l Weather Service says Delaware saw second tornado Tuesday

By Aug 7, 2020
Kelli Steele / Delaware Public Media

The National Weather Service says a second tornado did touch down in First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm.

Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado Tuesday during Tropical Storm Isaias

By Aug 7, 2020
Kelli Steele / Delaware Public Media

The National Weather Service says it was a single tornado that delivered damage to the First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm. 

 

Sussex County seeks Tropical Storm Isaias damage reports

By Aug 7, 2020

The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center is asking residents and businesses to report any structural damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

 

One death in Delaware blamed on Tropical Storm Isaias

By Aug 4, 2020
Kelli Steele / Delaware Public Media

It appears Tropical Storm Isaias may be responsible for at least one death in the First State.

Delaware State Police said Tuesday they are investigating the death of a Milford-area woman they believe is storm-related.