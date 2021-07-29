Freeman Arts Pavilion now offering single tickets for shows

Freeman Arts Pavilion officials say the 2021 season at Selbyville venue has been a huge success, despite seating people in pods because of the COVID pandemic.

But, pod seating is undergoing some changes:

Freeman Arts Pavilion is now offering single ticket sales for all performances scheduled after August 15th.

“We heard our patrons when they asked - even from the beginning when we announced the season - that the option for seating less than four people was not ideal for some people," said Alyson Cunningham, Freeman's public relations and communications manager. "And so when the State of Emergency Order was lifted by Gov. Carney (on July 13), we started planning on a way that we could safely offer that option for people.”

Cunningham says instead of only offering four person pods, people can opt for single, two, three or four-seat pods.

"You don’t have to be as physically distanced from people that are in your bubble or your group. And so we moved forward with figuring out how we would be able to do that - still utilizing the pod concept," said Cunningham.

She notes that people should be aware that if they purchase a single ticket within a pod, they could be sharing that pod with others.

Cunningham points out that the new seating arrangements is not retroactive for tickets bought prior to July 21, 2021

Freeman Pavillion no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks when outside their pod, but unvaccinated people are still asked to wear one. And cashless sales continue at all Freeman Arts Pavilion vendors - including the food trucks and the canteen.

