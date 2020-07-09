President Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been taken back to prison less than two months after being released early to home confinement over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said in an email to NPR that Cohen "refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility." The agency did not provide any further details.

Attorneys for Cohen could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress, financial crimes and campaign finance violations involving hush money Yeapayments to women who allege to have had sexual relations with Trump. The president denies the affairs.

Cohen reported to federal prison in New York in May 2019 to serve his three-year sentence. But this May, he was released to home confinement amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the nation's prisons.

His return to custody comes days after photos surfaced of Cohen and his wife dining last week at a restaurant on New York's upper east side.

