First State's COVID-19 case total tops 6,000, 11 new deaths announced

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware since early March has topped 6,000.

The state reported 11 new deaths Friday, pushing the state's total to 213.

The state added 172 new cases. That total is now 6,111.

A similar increase was reported Thursday.

The key metrics the state is watching closely as it plots a course for reopening brought some positive news.

Current hospitalizations rose by just four to 289, after falling slightly Thursday. That measure has been virtually flat for over a week - hovering at or under 300.

Other key measures state officials are tracking also remain roughly flat. The five-day averages for the percentage of people testing positive and new positive cases both remain on a incremental downward trend.

178 more people are considered recovered, lifting that total to 2,288. More than 22,000 people have tested negative.