First State working through Phase 1B of vaccinations

The state is making progress on doling out COVID-19 vaccinations, and more is on the way.

So far, the state has administered over 280,000 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, with over 304,000 delivered to the state.

There’s also been over 61,000 doses delivered through the Federal Pharmacy Program. Those were initially for nursing homes, then for equity objectives and now for educators.

Delaware Division of Public Health, director Dr. Karyl Rattay notes the numbers don’t include the 5,000 vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this past weekend.

"We know that number is going up," said Rattay. "The Johnson & Johnson events from this past weekend are going to push that number up a bit, but we're about 10% now of our population that's fully vaccinated which is really exciting."

Rattay breaks down the vaccine numbers even more.

"106,000 seniors and 63,000 non-seniors so that would be healthcare workers or others in the 1B category like educators," she said.

Rattay notes the state is still in the 1B Phase, moving towards vaccinating those working in food manufacturing, agriculture, grocery stores, public transit, the postal service, higher education, and ppe and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Carney notes that in line with federal guidance educators, school staff, and licensed child care providers are prioritized for appointments at Walgreens.

And this weekend Dover International Speedway hosts large, appointment only vaccination events for those groups.