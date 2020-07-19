First State upgrades online purchasing for hunting licenses & conservation access passes

Delaware hunting licenses and conservation access passes are now easier to purchase online.

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says hunters and trappers can now use a new online system - called ePermitting - to buy licenses.

DNREC’s ePermitting system allows customers to establish a user profile, then use it as a single access point to obtain licenses, permits and hunter and trapper education materials.

Recreational fishing license sales were made available earlier this year via ePermitting.

DNREC says the system is more user-friendly - featuring a more modern look, improved customer interface and a familiar shopping cart approach And it is available from a desktop computer or mobile device.

Additional questions about Delaware hunting and trapping licenses, Conservation Access Passes or recreational fishing licenses, is available through the Division of Fish and Wildlife at (302) 739-9918.