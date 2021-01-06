First State sets new high for COVID hospitalizations

Delaware hit a new record for COVID-related hospitalizations.

458 Delawareans are now hospitalized with the virus—several more than the previous record of 454 set late last month.

65 people are in critical condition.

The state announced 630 new cases today (Wednesday). The weekly average of new daily cases sits above 737.

The percent of tests coming back positive is averaging around 10 percent — while the number of tests performed trended down over the last two weeks.

No new deaths were announced. Nearly 950 Delawareans have died from the virus. More than half were residents of long-term care facilities.