First State sets another record for COVID hospitalizations

Delaware is seeing more signs of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge.

State officials report COVID-related hospitalizations set another new high Friday, hitting 464 with 62 people considered to be in critical condition.

That topped the previous hospitalization record of 458 set on Tuesday. And the state has had 400 or more hospitalizations since December 15.

Delaware also recorded 975 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases raise Delaware’s seven day rolling average to 804 cases per day. It’s the first time that average has topped 800 since December 16th.

And the percentage of positive tests remains over 10 percent at 10.2.

The state also announced 12 more COVID-related deaths, lifting Delaware’s death toll to 969 people. The latest victims were all over 61 with underlying health conditions. Five were long-term care facility residents.

Six were from Kent County – with 4 in New Castle County and 2 I Sussex.

Delaware has seen 64,475 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The state has conducted 1,044,510 tests.