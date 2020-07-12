First State sees some positive trends in COVID-19 numbers

Delaware’s number of new COVID-19 cases remained below 100 Sunday.

State health officials reported 93 new cases Saturday, pushing the First State’s total to date to 12,804.

There were no new deaths. Delaware’s total COVID-19-related death toll remains at 517.

The 5-day average for new cases each day remained below 100 for a fifth straight day – but rose to 98 Sunday.

The percent testing positive fell to 2.9 Saturday. And the 5-day average of that measure has been 6 percent or below since July 1st. And it’s been below 5 the past two days. 5 percent is the World Health Organization’s target as one indication the virus is controlled.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 7 to 58, with 10 people critically ill.

More than 7,100 people to date are confirmed to have recovered from the virus. More than 124,000 people have tested negative.