First State sees fewer COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Delaware adds one death and nearly 50 cases to its COVID-19 totals.

State health officials reported 48 cases Wednesday, pushing the First State’s total to date to 12,462.

22 of those new positive test results came Tuesday.

The latest COVID-19 related fatality lifts Delaware's death toll during the pandemic 515. The victim was a 64 year-old New Castle County man with underlying health conditions

The 5-day average of new positive cases dipped below 100 for the first time since June 24th – and currently stands at 73.

And 5-day average of the percentage of people testing positive nudged back above 6 to 6.2.

Current hospitalizations were up one to 57 with 11 people critically ill.

About 6,850 hundred people to date are confirmed to have recovered from the virus, while the number of people that have tested negative is now more than 116,500.